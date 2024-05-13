Remembering Lili Maynard

My daughter Lilith Maynard was an incredibly talented worship leader (vocalist, bassist, any instrument), cosmetologist, artist, poet and servant. She valued her walk with God, honesty and hard work. She also struggled with mental health and found herself in the cycle of an abusive narcissistic relationship. Ultimately the battle was won only as she entered the arms of Jesus on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 21 years old.

Lukas Maynard, Terri Jones and I (mom) are devastated, as is everyone that knew her. I don't know the right words to say except to say that I miss her so much. I can't imagine life without her but take comfort in the fact that she is worshipping 24/7 in the presence of the Lord. Worship was something she loved and did every chance she got, even hours before her passing.

I would like to have one last candlelight walk for her at Camp Lawrence because that's what she planned to do that Saturday evening. There will be a more "traditional" memorial that honors Lili as well. I hope to have more details soon and opportunities to serve. Since none of these things come without a financial component, I've been asked to make this campaign. Thank you in advance for any contribution you feel led to make whether monetary, serving or prayer. We appreciate YOU!

Despite her own struggles, Lili always pointed others to God as the healing ointment for your wounds. This is a poem (w/ introduction) she wrote about 3 1/2 years ago.

Lilith Maynard | December 29,2020

So I was writing some poetry today, and I thought I’d share what I wrote. I hope it brings some joy and peace into your current situation. I just want to encourage you, your moment will come soon. You will blossom into what God has designed you for, you just have to wait! Because it’s in Gods timing, not our own. Soon may be minutes, hours, months, and even years away. But you will blossom, with God. 🧡