Please donate to help bring little Elena home

First and foremost, let me start by saying <3 Thank You <3

Thank you for clicking the link that brought you to this page and for spending your valuable time reading this story. This Give Send Go campaign is for a sweet 8-year-old girl named Elena to be returned home and reunited in the loving and nurturing care of her grandmother and guardian, Aline Nunes. Ms. Nunes has had sole guardianship of her granddaughter for over 4 years due to her biological parents’ admitted instability and inability to care for their child, which is why they gave little Elena to her grandmother.

This is in part what has happened and why. Before Elena turned 3, her mother was forced to seek shelter twice, in a concealed domestic violence/abuse shelter due to Elena’s dad, Ms. Nunes’s son. In between the time spent at those two shelters, the parents and children (Elena has an older half-sister) lived in a car for months, and their whereabouts were unknown. During the first 3 years of little Elena’s life, Ms. Nunes routinely supplied her with organic formula and food, diapers, and clothing, as well as rides for mom to take baby Elena to well-check appointments.

Finally, in July 2020, when the child was 3 1/2, her parents gave Elena to her grandmother to care for, giving Ms. Nunes guardianship of her granddaughter. Once in the sole care of her grandmother, Ms. Nunes observed that Elena's behavior suggested she had been exposed to inappropriate behaviors due to her mother's sexual behavior with other people as witnessed by the mom's roommate, and further substantiated by her mom's history as a convicted known prostitute. Elena also displayed delayed speech and other signs of severe neglect. Shortly after arriving at her grandmother's home, Ms. Nunes reassured little Elena that she was safe. The toddler responded by melting into her grandmother's open arms, seeking a long, much-needed, comforting hug.

For the past four-plus years while in Ms. Nunes' care, Elena has been thriving. She speaks well and is learning to read, write, do math, art, grammar, and music. She is even learning Latin and sign language through her homeschool program, Classical Conversations. Elena has had many day trips to museums and zoos and has been involved in child-focused enrichment activities and classes, such as gymnastics and swimming.

Then, in late September 2024, Ms. Nunes’s son, at the time homeless from a recent breakup that ended with yet another restraining order, was allowed to live with Ms. Nunes and Elena which lasted only two weeks due to his explosive abusive behavior. On October 7th Ms. Nunes’s son disappeared with Elena. Ms. Nunes was distraught, unsure of her granddaughter's whereabouts for an entire, agonizing week. Elena was then moved from one house to another as Ms. Nunes’s son rented rooms, but due to his hostile behavior, was evicted by the landlords. One resulted in a 30 and a 3-day eviction notice escalating to threats of a restraining order if he did not vacate the property immediately.

In summary, this is about a little girl who is in the hands of an unstable, documented serial abuser of women, who is a first-hand witness to her dad's abusive behaviors, and who continues to be placed in unsafe, unstable environments.

Ms. Nunes needs your help to hire a trial lawyer to assist in bringing Elena back to her home; the only safe and stable home she has known. There have been numerous court dates since November 2024 until now. The judge has ordered on three separate occasions that Elena be returned to her grandmother “effective immediately” with her dad having supervised visits. However, Ms. Nunes's son is not complying with court orders, and the police in several cities have lacked the jurisdiction to enforce them. With the help of a lawyer, there would be a trial and after winning, the DA, and the Child Abduction Unit would be able to get involved, culminating in Elena finally being returned home to the only one who is looking out for her best interests, her grandmother.

By sharing this campaign far and wide, we hope and pray that many people contribute $1, $5, $10, or even $20. With these donations, Ms. Nunes would secure the trial lawyer that this dire situation requires. The estimated cost to go to trial is 15k. Trial attorney C. Newton has expressed confidence that he can win this case.

As I understand it, these campaigns cost .30 per donation and the third-party money transfer company charges 2.9% of the total contributions.

If any money remains after winning the trial, your contribution will be placed into an account for Elena to receive therapy. Any additional remaining funds will go toward gymnastics classes and, if possible, music lessons, as she has a guitar and a keyboard.

This campaign will be updated as it moves forward to trial and beyond, God willing.

Thank you with all of our hearts for your donation and for sharing this campaign in any way possible. Your generosity and solidarity are more cherished than words can express. To God be the glory for His love in each of your hearts. May God bless each one of you for all your efforts. Thank you! XOX XOX