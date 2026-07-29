Like to start my own business

Hi my name is joetta and I have 4 kids, that I love with all my heart and soul, but in today's world sadly we need money and it's hard to come by, I do work but it's not enough nowadays, if I had a little help I could start my own business,which would be a traveling sports cards, I have a vehicle I just need help with the inventory.

Sports cards are very popular and I believe it will take off very fast, tell people on social media where I'll be that day, and move somewhere else everyday, finding a card shop where I live is very hard, I have to travel almost Hours just to get to one. There are hundreds and hundreds of people like me who would love to see a business like this. Also my children could be with me no babysitting fees no trust issues with babysitters, and it's something that you couldn't lose on, the market is very good.