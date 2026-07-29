Missionary Family in Peru's Mountains

Reaching The Lost In The Mountains of Peru With The True Gospel of Jesus Christ:





We are a Christian missionary family serving and living full time in the Andes Mountains of Peru with our children. We strive to live a life of evangelism, and are out daily proclaiming Jesus to those around us. We minister the gospel in the Spanish and Quechua languages that are spoken where we live. We believe that all people need salvation because all people are sinners, and that Jesus is the only one who can save us.





We have chosen to live a simple life on the level of the people that we minister to, so as to not cause unnecessary stumbling blocks, and to be better able to minister to them.





We are not funded by an organization and have chosen to live by faith, through the sacrificial giving of members of the body of Christ.





Your contribution will help us to be able to print Gospel tracts and literature, purchase Bibles, and live and minister the gospel to those in Peru.





Please seek the Lord in prayer before you consider giving to this humble endeavor. Thank you for your time and considering supporting the Lord's work in the mountains of Peru.





There are several short videos after the profile picture that you can view to see some of what we do and how the Lord is working here. May the Lord bless you.





"From the rising of the sun unto the going down of the same the Lord’s name is to be praised." - Psalm 113:3





"Jesus said to him, I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father but through Me."- John 14:6





“And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven that has been given among men by which we must be saved.” - Acts 4:12





"For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes." - Romans 1:16





"For Whoever calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. How then will they call on Him in whom they have not believed? How will they believe in Him whom they have not heard? And how will they hear without a preacher?" - Romans 10:13-14