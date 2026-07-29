Lighting the Way for Classical Christian Education

Cultivating Wisdom and Virtue

A Founding Campaign for Dominion Educational Services

Across our nation, many families are searching for something deeper in education.

Not merely academic achievement, but the formation of wisdom, character, discipline, and virtue.

Dominion Educational Services was founded from a conviction that children flourish best when education nourishes the whole person — mind, heart, and soul. Through a classical Christian model rooted in truth, beauty, goodness, and meaningful partnership with families, DES seeks to cultivate students who love what is good, pursue wisdom faithfully, and grow into servant leaders within their communities.

Beginning in Colorado Springs, DES is launching a Highlands Latin Cottage School partnership serving grammar-stage students through a rich classical curriculum using the trusted educational framework of Memoria Press and the Highlands Latin model. Students will engage deeply with literature, mathematics, language, nature studies, history, Latin, and Christian virtue within a peaceful and joyful learning environment.

This is more than the opening of a school.

It is the planting of seeds for generations to come.

Our vision is to establish a learning community where:

children are known and loved, parents are true educational partners, teachers are supported and valued, and wisdom and virtue are cultivated alongside academic excellence.

As a new educational ministry and small business startup, we are seeking founding supporters to help establish our first campus and prepare classrooms for our inaugural students.

Funds raised through this campaign will help provide:

classroom furnishings and supplies, educational materials, startup operational costs, teacher support, scholarship assistance for families in need, and the preparation of a safe, beautiful learning environment for children.

Every contribution — whether large or small — becomes part of building something lasting for families in our community.

For those who believe that education should form not only capable minds but also virtuous hearts, we invite you to help us lay the foundation.

Together, we can cultivate wisdom and virtue for the next generation.

“Train up a child in the way he should go…”

— Proverbs 22:6