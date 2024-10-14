Support Lighthouse Pre & Primary School Tanzania

Gina, Hannah, Jeevan and I are traveling to Tanzania in November to support our dear Friend Kevin Reece and his wife with the extraordinary School that they have built in a small village in Tanzania serving over 200 precious children with high quality education. They are introducing a Computer program to initially include over 40 computers to be used by teachers and students. The current need will cover the cost for: (a) three phase electicity, (b) building wiring, (c) satellite internet, (d) 5 windows, (e) 1 door, (f) 10 desks, (g) 30 chairs (made for the computer room).

Please donate any amount to this very worthy cause. This educational program is already helping to provide a brighter future for these precious children. We believe the added computer equipment and instruction will provide additional valuable skills to prepare these children for success.



