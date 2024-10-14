Support Lighthouse Pre & Primary School Tanzania

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $1,900
Campaign funds will be received by Gracepoint Gospel Fellowship, Inc
Gina, Hannah, Jeevan and I are traveling to Tanzania in November to support our dear Friend Kevin Reece and his wife with the extraordinary School that they have built in a small village in Tanzania serving over 200 precious children with high quality education. They are introducing a Computer program to initially include over 40 computers to be used by teachers and students. The current need will cover the cost for: (a) three phase electicity, (b) building wiring, (c) satellite internet, (d) 5 windows, (e) 1 door, (f) 10 desks, (g) 30 chairs (made for the computer room).
Please donate any amount to this very worthy cause. This educational program is already helping to provide a brighter future for these precious children. We believe the added computer equipment and instruction will provide additional valuable skills to prepare these children for success.
Blessings to you all as you serve! May God be glorified - His name be lifted up! 💜🙏🏾
God Bless
Best of luck on this wonderful endeavor!
God bless you and protect you on your journey.
Praying for our Jehovah Jireh always provides in Jesus’ Almighty Name.
Happy to contribute to such a worthy cause! God loves a cheerful giver!
This is an incredible work you are doing Paul and Gina. Safe travels. Sergio and Alicia
Paul, Keep up the good work.
Gina and Paul, I pray that this donation will help bring blessings and opportunities to those who need them most. God bless your work.
Prayers lifted for the children and on the success of this mission!
December 2nd, 2024
To all that expressed interest in updates from our trip to Tanzania. Our team spent 10 days in Tanzania. We had the blessed opportunity to spend time with the children, teachers and staff at the Lighthouse School in a village in Tanzania. We were inspired by the teachers that taught with love, dedication and the highest level of quality. The children were full with joy and absorbed the training eagerly and with excitement.
Your giving has made a difference. Kevin is still working to complete the building that will provide an indoor kitchen, dining area and a computer room. I want to thank you again for your giving and your willingness to share this campaign with others to allow them an opportunity to donate as well.
