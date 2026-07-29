Coming in 2026!

Lighthouse in the Desert s a first person memoir chronicling my journey through a very difficult period in my own personal life as well as others affected by my predicament, relying heavily on faith, family, and forming unlikely friendships in a foreign country. Filled with honest reflections, harsh realities, private insights, desert imagery, and practical hope. A story that you would not believe possible unless it happened to you.

































A Glimpse Into the Story





























Where I Am Today - March 2026





An Ambitious Timeline









Why I Need Your Help

























Transparency









How You Can Partner With Me





























The Heart of the Mission























































