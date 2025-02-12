Lighten Your Load Ministries is a new non-profit dedicated to helping seniors pare down, organize and downsize. While we have a suggested donation amount, we will (based on availability) provide services to anyone, whether they have the ability to pay the suggested donation amount or not. No one is denied services based on their inability to donate. We help people sort between items to give, items to donate, recycles and trash and then transport donated items.

LYL is in need of a cargo van or covered truck to transport donated items to non-profit thrift stores.

All donations are tax deductible (including by not limited to those for service). Tax letters are sent out annually.

