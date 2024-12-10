Campaign Image

Bringing Light This Hanukkah

Goal:

 USD $8,500

Raised:

 USD $4,000

Campaign created by Elijah

This holiday season our family will join a small team to serve and intercede throughout Israel during the celebration of Hanukkah. We will offer aid and meet the practical needs of the poor and displaced families affected by the ongoing war.

Hanukkah is the time when Jesus revealed himself as the Messiah, the Light of the world. This Hanukkah, our team will follow in the footsteps of Jesus - meeting needs and sharing the good news!

Your generosity will help make this possible!

**If you need a tax-deduction, please send me a direct message.

Recent Donations
Steve-Jill
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
24 days ago

Praying for complete provision and divine encounters for you all this season!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

God, bless Elijah and Heather on their trip with provision, favor and ordain their steps!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
24 days ago

Praying for all of you.

Mary Lockshin
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

Praying favor and blessing over you as you go!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
25 days ago

Praying for you and your family safe travels as you continue to spread the word at a time when it's needed most. God bless you!

Jay
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Miguel Albar
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
28 days ago

May God use you and your family mightily in the promised land. Thank you for all that you do, we need more people like you!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
28 days ago

Carolyn
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
29 days ago

Congratulations on your baby girl. Blessings to you and your family. God is with you and may He continue to guide you.

