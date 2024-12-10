Bringing Light This Hanukkah

Goal:
USD $8,500
Raised:
USD $4,000
This holiday season our family will join a small team to serve and intercede throughout Israel during the celebration of Hanukkah. We will offer aid and meet the practical needs of the poor and displaced families affected by the ongoing war.
Hanukkah is the time when Jesus revealed himself as the Messiah, the Light of the world. This Hanukkah, our team will follow in the footsteps of Jesus - meeting needs and sharing the good news!
Your generosity will help make this possible!
**If you need a tax-deduction, please send me a direct message.
Praying for complete provision and divine encounters for you all this season!
God, bless Elijah and Heather on their trip with provision, favor and ordain their steps!
Praying for all of you.
Praying favor and blessing over you as you go!
Praying for you and your family safe travels as you continue to spread the word at a time when it's needed most. God bless you!
May God use you and your family mightily in the promised land. Thank you for all that you do, we need more people like you!!!
Congratulations on your baby girl. Blessings to you and your family. God is with you and may He continue to guide you.
