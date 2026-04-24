Light Up the Unreached Urban Church Planting

My name is Martin Smith, and I am from Hong Kong. I became a Christian 8 years ago during my university years and and am now 25 years old. I am profoundly grateful to have found my purpose at a young age, to have been guided onto a meaningful path, and granted the privilege of living a life of true purpose. All of this was made possible because a team of dedicated international Christian left everything they had built in their homeland, stepped out of their comfort zones, and sacrificed themselves to come to Hong Kong to establish a local youth development initiative. Through them, I encountered a message of profound hope, and my destiny was rewritten. Otherwise, my life today might still be lost in wandering, feeling stagnant, or at the point of giving up on my potential entirely.





Therefore, over the past eight years, I have remained deeply grateful to that pioneering team. I have been continuously inspired by their self-sacrificing lives, seeing how meaningful lives can be when surrendered to empowering communities—bringing a glimmer of light to this world, especially in an increasingly chaotic generation! This planted a seed in my heart: a desire to follow in their footsteps and preach the Gospel in places where it has never been heard. Yet, over the years, I often feared whether this was just a momentary impulse or for my own glory.I have continually prayed, seeking God’s will.





It wasn't until four years ago, when I began working in society, that I had the opportunity to connect with a major urban area in East Asia ((I deeply apologize that I must conceal the specific country and city name here; this is to ensure my personal safety locally.)and get to know the local people. I saw how incredibly hardworking and driven they are, their strong sense of collectivism, and how deeply they value loyalty and relationships, being very approachable and sincere. Because of this, I began to truly appreciate them. At the same time, however, I perceived how their lives are being consumed by work due to intense social competition. Growing up under traditional culture and a demanding professional environment, they are unaccustomed to reflecting on the meaning of life, hoping only to work hard, make money, and establish a family.





As I got to know them, walked into their lives, and stayed in touch with them, I saw them living rather unhappily and under immense pressure. In the midst of their relentless labor, they might not fully understand the deeper purpose of existence, living somewhat like the walking dead. Simultaneously, they have never really imagined that they could take a different path. I deeply believe that Gopsel can absolutely become their way out, bringing them ultimate hope and emotional peace.

Moreover, I learned that the local environment is a highly challenging field for international social projects. Very few have ever had access to holistic spiritual support or alternative worldviews; it is not as open or flexible as Western nations. Their social structure revolves strictly around materialism. At the same time, I have heard many news reports about the severe and restricted religious environment locally. , alongside stories of well-intentioned who previously went to this region to serve but faced severe obstacles—some were expelled, others faced legal prosecution, and some even sacrificed their entire careers, making the ultimate sacrifice. Because of these immense obstacles, many workers struggle to continue serving in this field. Since I share a deep cultural understanding and language with the people there, I realized that I might be the right person for this task, uniquely equipped to step into this field and immediately engage in this frontline community work.





Consequently, I developed deep love for the local people and a profound sorrow for their lack of access to Gospel. I felt a sense of urgency regarding these barriers, which intensified my desire to bring this heavenly love and peace to them, so that they might have the chance to live a truly free life. Over the past four years, my vision has been expanding through God, gradually stirring a dream within my heart for them. Even if it means overcoming all odds and sacrificing what I hold dear—my beloved close friends in Hong Kong, my current career, and the opportunity to pursue lifelong companionship—I still desire to participate as soon as possible in this highly challenging project locally. I plan to resign from my job soon and move to a major city within this region to start planting a church.





Before embarking on this journey, there is one final, realistic consideration: whether I have sufficient financial capacity to support myself full-time without a regular secular job, while concurrently providing for my two retired parents who have no income in Hong Kong's high-cost living environment, and whether there are enough funds to operate the community work. My savings fall far short of what is required for a long-term stay. I truly do not want financial scarcity to delay this vital support. There are countless millions in this densely populated region navigating life under heavy societal chains, yet they remain a vast, unreached harvest of hearts. Statistics conservatively estimate that currently less than 2% of the population locally has access to an active spiritual support group or community space, and it remains uncertain whether everyone enjoys a healthy, supportive church life.

Therefore, I have come to this website hoping to raise sufficient funds to launch and sustain my project. Our target timeline is to begin this mission on September 1, 2026, depending on the funds raised and our long-term strategic plan. I hope to gather resources and attract Like-minded people to support this global Great Commission, fulfilling the final command left by Jesus Christ before His resurrection and ascension: 'Go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.' Matthew 28:19-20.I hope that during my time in this earthly life, I can use my small strength to push the mission one small step forward.





"It has always been my ambition to preach the gospel where Christ was not known, so that I would not be building on someone else’s foundation." — Romans 15:20





I plan for this fundraising campaign to support the project expenses for 3 years (36 months), with the goal that after 3 years, the local center will grow and become self-sustaining. My fundraising goal is $130,000 USD based on concrete calculations. Below is the full expenditure breakdown:





I. Monthly Fixed Project Operational and Living Expenses (3-Year Total: $59,760 USD) The fixed monthly expenditure is $1,660 USD, totaling $59,760 USD for 36 months.

My Housing and Medical Insurance: $650 USD per month ($23,400 USD total for 3 years) My Basic Living and Project Allowance: $500 USD per month for personal meals, local transportation, phone, and internet ($18,000 USD total for 3 years) Community Center / Project Venue Rent: $250 USD per month ($9,000 USD total for 3 years) Youth Seminars, Personal Growth Workshops, and Community Events: $250 USD per month for group materials, communal meals, and outreach events ($9,000 USD total for 3 years) Weekly Center Supplies and Operational Materials: $10 USD per month ($360 USD total for 3 years)





II. Annual Team Training and Core Fixed Assets (3-Year Total: $4,236 USD) This section ensures the strategic vision is continually renewed and covers hardware equipment needed for gatherings.

International Leadership Conferences and Strategic Field Training: $1,282 USD per year ($3,846 USD total for 3 years) Center Core Equipment Acquisition: $130 USD per year for instruments, microphones, speakers, and furniture needed for events ($390 USD total for 3 years)





III. Core Team Mobilization: Recruiting Hong Kong Co-workers (3-Year Total: $46,080 USD) To build a sustainable team capable of expansion in a highly challenging environment, this project will fully support 2 additional co-workers from Hong Kong who share the vision for 3 years.

Sponsorship Standard Per Person: Each person's basic monthly support is $640 USD, totaling $23,040 USD for 36 months. Total Sponsorship for 2 Co-workers: $23,040 USD x 2 people = $46,080 USD.





IV. Project Contingency and Emergency Reserve Fund (3-Year Total: $19,924 USD) The remaining $19,924 USD will be entirely allocated to the project's reserve fund for critical operational needs locally:

Dealing with sudden emergency expenses arising from local specific environments and operational policy shifts. Subsidizing necessary regional travel and logistical expenses for our field team. Serving as a preparation fund for future expansion or renting a larger meeting place when the community grows.





Please note that the photos and videos shared in this campaign are not recent snapshots from daily social media updates. Instead, they are a cherished collection of my past eight years of church life in Hong Kong. They represent the authentic, deep connections built over nearly a decade of service—and it is my deepest prayer that these beautiful moments of Church will one day become a living reality in this new territory as well.





To every single donor, I promise to continuously update you on our progress. I truly want to make your giving deeply worthwhile. To protect the safety of our local contacts, I am unable to publish detailed public reports. However, I promise to establish an encrypted, anonymous email newsletter for all supporters, reporting on deep stories of personal transformation, updates, and financial transparency every quarter. On behalf of the local people and our team, I thank you. Your investment will leave a lasting impact on this world and actively rescue so many lives.





May praise be to the Almighty!