Light for Orphans Ministry - Uganda

“I grew up in a misery, psychological torture, lack and once lost hope

of ever having access to what other children had and I realized that I

was not alone but many more elsewhere, were in the same situation and

to a larger extent with the orphaned children, It is under such afflictions and the increasing rate of the orphans that we opened Light For Orphans Ministry so that we can try reach out to those orphans who lost hope in their lives and we try regaining their lost hope.

I discovered that losing a parent or both is not the end of the world because so many doors can still be open, what matters is how one chooses to go through the open doors. So, if given a hand Light For Orphans Ministry can regain hope and their lost glory.

We are located in Jinja, Uganda East Africa where we are based with an orphanage caring for 50 orphans who are living in the orphanage.

-- Kirunda Daniel Moses, Director of Light for Orphans Ministry

I got involved about 14 years ago when a friend (radio host in Portland, OR) introduced me to Kirunda via email. They were in a mess; no money for food and living in a nasty, run-down house. There were 30 children crammed into a small dwelling, sleeping 3 and 4 in one bed and some on the floor. Some days they had no food except for what Kirunda could scrounge - little to nothing of nutritional value. They were not going to school since there was no money. Kirunda had sold everything of value even his computer and cell phone. He was going to an "internet cafe" of sorts to use their computers in order to stay in communication with the outside world.

I was able to send money via Western Union at that time so they could at least buy food. And I contacted some of my friends and business associates to help and God took it from there.

God is so awesome! He brought people to me that have a heart for orphans and are faithful. Some of those people have introduced their friends, family and associates who have also become faithful supporters. I thank God every day for what He has done and continues to do for this family, HIS family.

Now we are in a crunch. Several of the original supporters have gone on to be with Jesus. Several others lost their means of income during the COVID epidemic.

There are about eleven of us left trying to keep LFOM from crashing again.

As with every other country around the world, prices have skyrocketed and the school fees have escalated.

The Ugandan government does not allow homeschooling and the fees for three semesters is about $14,000.00 (US) per year plus books and uniforms.

We are falling behind in the payments. We are in need of at least $5,000.00 US dollars per semester.