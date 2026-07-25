Light Brew Coffee Shop

I am a 34 year old single mother living in Tacoma, WA. I have been in healthcare for 10+ years now and a born again Christian for about 2 years now. I am in a new season with God and most recently He has asked me to open up a coffee shop in my town near our military base. I was obedient and have formed the LLC and got the legalities out of the way. I am getting ready to leave my job and I have been wondering what God wants me to do now.. I have never done this kind of thing, but I am putting my trust in the Lord that this will reach the intended people. This isn't just a coffee shop for me, this is a ministry, a ministry for youth, women and anyone who needs God, and a good cup of coffee! I do my best to minister to anyone who crosses my path at work, I speak to patients, coworkers, bosses, friends and family and I know that God wants me to reach more people, which is where Light Brew comes in.





When I was 14 years old I had to get my first job, my parents had 6 children and are 1st generation immigrants. Being the only girl (2nd oldest) I noticed I had different needs than the boys. Unfortunately, I was not able to ask my parents because female hygiene products and basic living supplies were not in our budget. I quickly learned that I had to figure it out on my own, so I applied for a job at a local Sonic across the street. The manager whom I will never forget (Miss Rodisha) saw the ambition in me and decided to give me a chance. I look back on this moment now because I realized.. I was so desperate for guidance during this time of my life, I can only imagine what our youth is going through now, with social media, the pressures of being a teenager, not knowing where to turn to at times, the emotions, the hormones, the angst, etc. There are many kids who are also living in homes that have no foundation, although it may look good from the outside, behind closed doors the world these kids live in may be completely different... so this is what God has put on my heart to do. I would like to be this type of mentor for kids/families/people of today, someone who sees them, understands them, someone who speaks life over them, teaches them to value hard work and shows them what it takes to run a business, someone who provides a safe space to question things, to learn to grown and to have a voice. I want to serve as living proof that with Him ALL things are possible.





I have a 14 year old of my own now and I try to model this for him as well.. I want my son, and anyone who crosses my path to see the goodness of God. I have been through so many things in my life, from as early as 4 years old I experienced things that no one should ever have to go through. And for many years I questioned God, and I questioned his existence.. I used to see these things as curses and would always ask "why me". But God found me, He came to me when I was ready. He came to me in my car while on my way to work one day after finally opening up my hart to HIm. And of course after getting close to God and understanding Him, forming a genuine relationship with Him, I am now grateful for those experiences. Because these experiences have allowed me to help others feel seen understood, valued and less alone... I am grateful for my life. This is the same life that at 14 years old I also tried to end... little did I know that what I thought was my ending was only my beginning. Thanks for reading my story, and supporting the dream that God has placed in my heart for the advancement of His kingdom. I will end this with my inspiration for Light Brew - Matthew 5:14 "You are the light of the world. A city on a hill cannot be hidden." Thanks again, God bless.