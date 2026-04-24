Light among the kilns

Our Story

In Pakistan, thousands of families are trapped in generational debt slavery, working in brick kilns to repay loans they can never escape. Men, women, and even children spend long days making bricks by hand, often born into the same bondage their parents endured.

Our mission is to bring freedom, hope, and the love of Christ to these communities.

Through our work, we help purchase the freedom of families trapped in debt slavery and walk alongside them as they begin a new life. But freedom is only the first step. We are committed to helping these families build a sustainable future by providing clean water through village water pumps, creating job opportunities and small businesses, and helping families become self-sufficient.

As the ministry grows, our vision extends even further. We hope to establish Christian schools in these villages, giving children access to education, biblical teaching, and opportunities their families have never had before.

This work is about more than rescue—it is about restoration. It is about bringing dignity where there was oppression, opportunity where there was poverty, and the light of Christ where there has been despair.

Every life changed becomes a testimony that freedom, hope, and a new beginning are possible.