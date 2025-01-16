Lifting Brittany

Help Brittany beat cancer!





Meet the Oaks Family. Daniel stands beside his radiant bride, Brittany, the one donning the red velvet and her line-dancing cowgirl boots that, unfortunately, didn't make the photo. Together, they are surrounded by their four incredible children, Ruth (right), Elias (left), Emmy (left), and Sarah (middle).

On December 10, 2024, after a very scary two months of daily bleeding, ER visits, blood transfusions, medications, fatigue, windedness, and an unexpected major surgery, Brittany was diagnosed with a rare and highly aggressive soft-tissue cancer in her uterine area, called leiomyosarcoma, high-grade. During surgery, a large, 8 centimeter tumor was removed. Blood test results after surgery showed a high number of circulating tumor cells, which can indicate a more aggressive disease progression and a higher likelihood of metastasis (spreading).

After a month of digesting this life-changing news, consulting a number of oncologists and determining her best treatment options, Brittany's next steps will be receiving inpatient treatment at Oasis of Hope Hospital in Tijuana, Mexico. Her first round of treatment will be 20 days, and her second round will be 13 days, followed by a three-month home treatment program. The cost of these two rounds of inpatient treatment begin at $60,000. Brittany and Daniel’s round-trip flights to San Diego cost approximately $4,000. Brittany has already accrued $15,000 in medical bills for ER visits, surgery, scans, and blood tests. Her insurance plan requires all expenses to be paid up front.

To further complicate the financial burden, Brittany is having difficulty finding a state-side sarcoma doctor with her health insurance plan. Her preferred sarcoma doctor has denied her as a patient, due to her insurance being out of network. She was even denied as a self-pay patient. She continues to navigate insurance and state-side doctors.

With the aggressive and quickly spreading nature of this cancer, there are many unknowns about what kinds of treatment will be necessary once her first two rounds are complete, and additional medical bills are certainly expected to accumulate.

Brittany and Daniel’s expenses currently total $78,790:

Medical bills already accrued: Copays for scans, ER visits, and surgery: $5,000 RGCC and other blood tests: $9,790

2 rounds of inpatient treatment at Oasis of Hope: $60,000

2 round trip flights for Brittany and Daniel: $4000

Future costs of doctor appointments, scans, blood tests, additional treatment, and travel: Unknown

Let’s help the Oaks raise their first $100,000 towards helping Brittany beat cancer and live a very long and thriving life!