Lifting Up the Espino Family in Prayer and Support

Prayers for Jediah: Help the Espino Family.

Please join us in blessing Pastor Jeremy, Nicole, and their family during this deeply difficult season. Their precious 20-year-old son, Jediah, is critically ill and currently in the ICU at Loma Linda Hospital in California. He has been hospitalized since May 3, 2026, and is now on paralytic medication, sedated, on a ventilator, and fighting a life-threatening infection.





What began as a concern for bronchitis, then TB, has developed into a very serious diagnosis of MAC bacterial infection, sepsis, and possible vasculitis. The family has been away from their home in Idaho, and they are facing the added burden of travel, meals, and ongoing medical-related expenses while standing faithfully beside Jediah.





As the pastor of Mt Hall Calvary Chapel in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, Pastor Jeremy and his wife, Nicole have poured into many lives. Now is our opportunity to surround him, Nicole, and their 2 other children, with prayer, love, and practical support.





Every gift will help relieve some of the financial strain as they continue to trust the Lord for Jediah’s healing and strength for the days ahead.





Thank you for your generosity and for helping carry this burden with them.





Prayer Request

Pray for Jediah’s healing, strength, and complete restoration. Ask the Lord to touch his body, fight the infection, and give wisdom and skill to the medical team caring for him.





Pray for Pastor Jeremy, Nicole, Jediah's siblings and his grandparents—for peace in the midst of uncertainty, strength for each day, rest for their bodies, and comfort for their hearts. Pray that God would calm every fear, provide for their needs, and surround them with love, support, and encouragement.





Pray for God’s mercy, His presence, and His perfect will to be done. Above all, pray that this family would feel carried by the prayers of God’s people and held close in His hands.



