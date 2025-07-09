Lifting Up Rhonda: Home Access Fund

Early this week, Rhonda was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer. Please remember her in your prayers, as well as her husband, children, and grandchildren. We have a very challenging journey ahead of us. She will begin chemotherapy in about a week to help shrink the tumors, then face surgery, and then more chemo.





This diagnosis is obviously still new and upsetting, and Rhonda is still digesting the news. As of now, she’s just not up for phone calls or visits, but welcomes text messages that are short and sweet. I know many of you will want to encourage her during this fight, so I certainly won’t discourage you from showing your love and support. In fact, she cherishes your love and support and needs it! Just please be mindful she’s receiving a lot of messages that she can’t physically respond to, but she definitely reads them as she’s able.





For those of you who know Rhonda, I’m sure you will agree that she has the BIGGEST and most GIVING heart in the world! She has dedicated 30+ years to children’s ministry. She’s taught many of your children in Sunday school, AWANA, church retreats, VBS… and she has loved every minute of her calling. We have an opportunity to pour back into Rhonda.





She has many challenges ahead, but the most urgent one right now affects her physical ability to get inside her home. Like most coastal homes, their house is built off the ground where the main living space is on the second floor. She’s been so sick the past few months, she’s just unable to get up the 17 exterior steps to get to her front door!

Her hubby Robert is in touch with a local company that will install an exterior elevator lift up to the second-floor deck – and we need it like yesterday! Unfortunately, the total cost is $13,903.80. Half of this is due now to order the materials ($6,952), and the other half is due at installation ($6,951.80).





If you are able and willing to help provide this critical equipment, we will be forever grateful! I just don’t know how she will be able to maneuver these stairs after chemo treatments when she can’t make it up them with how she’s feeling now. It’s imperative that she’s able to remain in the comfort of her own home while she’s fighting this terrible illness.





We understand not everyone is in a position to give financially. But if you are, and you’d like to be a part of truly helping Rhonda physically – this is a great way to make a direct impact! Even the smallest donation is a huge help getting us there.





Ways to Support Rhonda:

Cover Her in Prayer: Click the "Pray" button right here on the page to leave a quick prayer or encouraging message for Rhonda and Robert to read. Give Directly on This Page: Click "Give Now" to donate securely with a card. (Note: If prompted for an optional platform tip at checkout, you can adjust it to $0 so 100% of your gift goes toward the lift). Give via Zelle: If you prefer direct bank transfer, you can Zelle her husband, Robert, at (770) 510-3749.





Rhonda is so blessed to have such a strong and loving support group in each of you! Thank you for your continued prayers and love for our family.