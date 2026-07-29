Lifting Up Bruce Medical and Recovery Fund

UPDATE *May 18*

Bruce had brain surgery on April 23 at Wake Forrest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem. The surgery was a success and he had a wonderful neurosurgeon, Dr. Jaclyn White. He was at Wake Forrest Baptist for two weeks and is currently at a rehabilitation center in Hickory, NC.





He has received physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. Bruce will be returning home soon and may need 24 hour supervision initially.





The Lord has been with the Seebers throughout this season and has promised a good outcome. All of the various people helping Bruce recover said that he is a sweet person, and they believe he will do well.





Message from Julie: "The Lord said that this is a season of overcoming hardship, with the emphasis on overcoming and that this too will pass. We are grateful for each person's support, prayers, encouragement and kindness. Thank you to everyone who has contributed and prayed and stood with us.

Forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead, i press toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of god in Christ Jesus. Philippians 3:13-14

The eternal God is your refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms. He will drive out your enemies before you, saying destroy them. Deuteronomy 33:27"

















Hello everyone,





I wanted to take a moment to share something important with you.





A longtime friend, Bruce Seeber, has recently been in the hospital facing some serious health challenges. Bruce isn’t just someone I know—he’s part of our extended community, and someone who has been a steady, faithful presence to many over the years, including my own family.





As you can imagine, this season has brought not only physical strain, but also a significant financial burden. Bruce and his wife Julie are now facing medical expenses that are simply more than they should have to carry on their own.





This is a couple who have consistently shown up for others—giving their time, encouragement, and support wherever it was needed. Now they find themselves in a place where they need that same support in return.





I believe in the strength of community, and in moments like this, we have an opportunity to come alongside people we care about in a very tangible way.





If you’re able, I’d ask you to consider giving toward Bruce’s medical expenses. Our goal is to raise $10,000 to help ease some of this burden and bring a measure of peace during an already difficult time.





Every gift, no matter the size, makes a difference. More than anything, I know Bruce and Julie would value your prayers as they walk through this.





Thank you for taking a moment to read this, and for being the kind of people who respond when it matters most.

With appreciation,

Dave Yarnes