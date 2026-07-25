Lifting the Burden: Emergency Roof & Care Fund

​A Safe Haven and Peace of Mind for David Kovari





​"Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2





​Dear friends, family, and compassionate neighbors,





​We are reaching out today with an urgent request for a man who is showing incredible strength and resilience in the face of an unimaginable battle. Our dear friend David Kovari is currently facing end-stage heart failure. Even from his hospital bed, wired to monitors and fighting for every breath, he is still giving us two thumbs up and keeping a positive spirit.





​But while David fights for his health, his home is facing a crisis of its own. The roof on his family's home is in desperate need of repair. No one should have to worry about a leaking, unsafe roof while fighting for their life. David and his family need to focus entirely on his medical care, his comfort, and spending precious time together—not the overwhelming stress and financial burden of a major home repair.

​Our immediate goal is to raise the funds needed to secure a safe, dry home for David and his family. These funds will go directly toward:

​Roof Repairs/Replacement: Purchasing materials and hiring local professionals to secure the roof (or working with any local roofing companies willing to donate their labor).

​Medical & Daily Care Costs: Helping the family cover mounting medical bills, travel to and from treatment, and daily living expenses during this incredibly difficult time.

​How you can join us in supporting David:

​Give: Any amount you can contribute will go directly toward giving this family a safe place to rest and heal. No gift is too small.

​Share: Please share this campaign with your church groups, local communitypages, and any local contractors or roofing businesses who might be moved to help.

​Pray: We ask for your continued prayers for David's strength, comfort, and peace, as well as for the hands that will help repair his home.





​If you work with or know of a roofing company in the area that might be willing to assist with pro bono or discounted labor, please reach out to us directly through this page.

​Thank you so much for your generosity, your prayers, and for standing in the gap with us to support David and his family when they need it most.