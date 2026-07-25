“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

We are calling on our church family, friends, and prayer warriors to urgently lift up Pastor Joe Holman and his family after a devastating motorcycle accident Thursday night.

Joe is currently in critical condition in the ICU at Loyola Hospital. He has suffered multiple brain bleeds, a broken neck, broken ribs, and at this time has no feeling below his chest. Doctors continue to monitor him closely as he fights for his life.

Though the situation is overwhelming, we stand firmly on the promises of God and believe that our Heavenly Father is still a miracle-working God.

“For I am the Lord who heals you.” — Exodus 15:26

We ask everyone to pray without ceasing for Joe:

Pray for healing in his brain and body Pray for movement and feeling to return Pray for wisdom and guidance for every doctor and nurse Pray for peace, strength, and endurance for Marla and the entire family Pray for God’s presence to fill every hospital room and every difficult moment ahead

“Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them… and the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well.” — James 5:14-15

Marla has been traveling back and forth every day from home to the hospital, faithfully standing beside her husband through this heartbreaking trial. Joe currently lives in a second-floor home, and once he is able to be released from the hospital, the family will need to move to a first-floor home to better accommodate his medical and mobility needs. In the coming months, they will face enormous financial and practical burdens, including rehabilitation, medical care, transportation, and daily living expenses.

This family has already endured tremendous sorrow after losing their youngest daughter just a year and a half ago. Yet even through unimaginable grief, they have continued to trust God and serve faithfully.

“We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair.” — 2 Corinthians 4:8

Now it is time for the Body of Christ to come together around them in love, prayer, and support.

If God places it on your heart to give, any donation will help ease the burden on this precious family during this difficult season. Most importantly, we ask for your continued prayers and for everyone to share this message so more people can join together in faith for Pastor Joe’s healing.

“The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” — James 5:16

We believe God is still writing this story.

We believe in the power of prayer.

We believe the Lord is near.

Thank you for standing with Joe, Marla, and their family.





Recipient Relationship

I am a member of the Warehouse Church family and have a close relationship with Pastor Joe Holman, his wife Marla, and their church community. Pastor Joe has faithfully served and cared for others through his ministry, leadership, and love for God’s people. This fundraiser is being organized on behalf of Joe and Marla to support them during this unexpected and life-changing medical crisis following Joe’s devastating motorcycle accident.

Joe is currently in critical condition in the ICU at Loyola Hospital, facing significant injuries and a long road of recovery ahead. As his family walks through this difficult season, we want to surround them with the same love, compassion, and support they have always shown to others.

Fund Management

With Marla and the family’s permission, funds raised will be used to help cover the immediate and ongoing needs resulting from Joe’s accident and recovery. This includes expenses related to medical care, rehabilitation, transportation, living expenses, and necessary changes to their home or living situation to accommodate Joe’s medical and mobility needs after discharge.

Funds will be managed by the designated fundraiser organizer and provided directly to Joe and Marla to use where they are needed most. Any support received will go toward easing the financial burden on the family so they can focus on Joe’s healing, recovery, and being together during this challenging time.

Thank you for standing with the Holman family through prayer, encouragement, and generosity. We believe God is still working, and we trust in His faithfulness through every step of this journey.