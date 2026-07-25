Power wheelchair for Uncle Brian

Anyone who knows me knows that I have a hard time asking for help, but my uncle really needs it. He was diagnosed with MS at 20yrs old and has been battling it for 48 years. His last diagnosis was secondary progressive MS and there is nothing for it when it hits this stage. He is currently living with his wife Patti, who is a retired RN, a sole caretaker. Although she has been doing it on her own for years it has become too much for her to lift him and has caused her to be hospitalized for the past 3 months with broken ribs and a broken pelvic bone. He is eligible for a power wheelchair, but the co-pay is $3500, which they do not have. This would give him the freedom of not being confined to his apartment. I know everyone is struggling right now with the insane cost of living, but every little bit helps, and I hope that even if you can't help financially, you will share this and say a prayer for them. Thx xo!