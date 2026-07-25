Life With Freedom













Help Me Keep My Service K-9 Freedom.





Freedom is a four-and-a-half-year-old Canadian Husky and my medical alert service K-9. For the past three years, she has been by my side every single day—24/7—helping me navigate life with narcolepsy.





Narcolepsy brings unpredictable and overwhelming sleep attacks, but Freedom is trained to sense and alert me before they happen. Because of her, I’ve been able to live with a level of independence and safety that simply wouldn’t be possible otherwise. She doesn’t just support me—she gives me the ability to function, to move through the world, and to live my life.





Freedom is not just a dog. She is my constant companion, my safety, and my lifeline.





Unfortunately, the rising cost of living in Canada—along with the ongoing expenses of her specialized training, food, and care—has put me in an incredibly difficult position. Despite doing everything I can, I’m now facing the unthinkable possibility of having to give her up.





The idea of losing Freedom is devastating. She is my whole world, and without her, my independence and well-being would be deeply impacted.





I’m asking for help to cover the essential costs of her training and daily care so that we can stay together.

We DO NOT receive any Government subsidy or financial support.





Every contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward ensuring that Freedom can continue doing the life-changing work she was trained for.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and for any support you’re able to give. It truly means everything to us.





With Eternal Gratitude,

Scott Youmans & Freedom



































