OVERWHELMED, BUSTED, CRUSHED, SHATTERED, PARALIZED!!! We have all been there at some point in our lives. Studies show that half of Americans feel left out, isolated, or angry. No one is immune but there are those that are impacted to a greater degree. Children, teens and adults with special needs are significantly affected by the storms of life. On top of wading through life, they must navigate the path toward the bridge to independence. Life Skills for Living serves as a lighthouse to warn of life's perilous paths and help guide special needs clients to a safe harbor. We provide faith-based programs in the areas of anger and stress management, conflict resolution, parental tools, financial skills and relationship enhancement.

Health coverage for mental and behavior health is abysmal. Life Skills for Living assists unfunded clients at no cost. As a nonprofit agency, free services are unsustainable without generous gifts from donors concerned about the mental health of those less fortunate. Your donation will go towards sponsoring no charge group classes, discounted one-on-one sessions and curriculum development. Sponsorship acknowledgment will be placed on our website and newsletter.

Many agency programs provide help for physical needs. We are one of the few that provides help with emotional health for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our facilitators share essential tools and skills needed to live a productive, peaceful life. Help us help our special needs clients live independent, well-balanced lives.