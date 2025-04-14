Campaign Image

Unity in Christ - Organizing Free Christian Events in Belgium

Goal:

 EUR €10,000

Raised:

 EUR €100

Campaign created by Gidion Tharmakulasingam

Campaign funds will be received by Lifeline

Unity in Christ - Organizing Free Christian Events in Belgium

We're a team of passionate believers dedicated to spreading the love of Jesus Christ across Belgium, Europe. Our events transcend church walls and nationalities, bringing people together in unity and faith. We envision free events for all age groups, especially youths and young adults, where the gospel is shared with everyone, regardless of background or financial means. But doing ministry in a post-Christian era is challenging, and we don't receive any subsidies. Your support will help us sustain our growth and continue organizing life-changing events. Join us in this mission to share the Good News of Jesus Christ and build a strong, united community.

Recent Donations
Show:
Dennis
€ 50.00 EUR
50 minutes ago

Ruth Busano
€ 50.00 EUR
1 hour ago

Updates

Visit our website!

April 14th, 2025

Visit our website

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo