Unity in Christ - Organizing Free Christian Events in Belgium

We're a team of passionate believers dedicated to spreading the love of Jesus Christ across Belgium, Europe. Our events transcend church walls and nationalities, bringing people together in unity and faith. We envision free events for all age groups, especially youths and young adults, where the gospel is shared with everyone, regardless of background or financial means. But doing ministry in a post-Christian era is challenging, and we don't receive any subsidies. Your support will help us sustain our growth and continue organizing life-changing events. Join us in this mission to share the Good News of Jesus Christ and build a strong, united community.