Lifeline Community Fund

"No one in our community should have to go hungry or fall behind simply due to financial hardship."

We are seeking a $5,000 donation to provide immediate, hands-on assistance to neighbors in need. Many individuals and families in our area are struggling with basic survival and essential needs. With your support, we will turn this funding into direct action through three dedicated efforts:

1. Feeding the Unhoused: Hosting weekly or bi-weekly community meal distributions to ensure unhoused individuals receive regular, hot, and nutritious food.

2. Back-to-School Readiness: Supplying local children with backpacks, books, and required school supplies so every child can start the school year confident and ready to learn, regardless of their family’s income.

3. Emergency Community Aid: Offering direct assistance to sisters, mothers, and families in crisis who need help securing essential everyday items, clothing, and emergency resources.

Your support will make a tangible, immediate difference in dozens of lives. Thank you for partnering with us to bring hope, dignity, and real aid to those who need it most.



