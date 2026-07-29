Life In Renewal Freedom Coaching & Scholarships

Did you know, 70% of Christian men, and 40% of Christian women are struggling to break free from unwanted sexual addiction? That is a lot of hurting individuals, and a lot of broken marriages! Never has there ever been a greater need for the body of Christ to come together to help bring hope and healing to these individuals! Life in Renewal was created to help these individuals on their journey to freedom and real healing. We are a coaching ministry dedicated to walking the road of recovery with both individuals who struggle and for betrayed spouses. We are looking for individuals and organizations who want to partner with us to help others grow in their love for Jesus, embrace their God given identity and be set free from addictive life patterns and get healing from betrayal.





Our hope is to raise funds to help with the start-up costs of this non-profit, as well as to create a scholarship fund so that no individual needs to miss out on healing due to lack of funds! We would love to raise enough money to be able to give away 20 scholarships in the coming year. Would you consider and pray about a one time or even a recurring gift?





Ways to partner with us: Give, Pray, Share- maybe you don’t struggle with addiction, but if you know of someone who does, please share the hope that there is help available!





Life in Renewal’s Mission Statement: Life In Renewal exists to disciple, encourage and challenge men, women and couples through coaching to establish and accomplish their hopes, goals, and desires, including but not limited to sexual addiction recovery, betrayal recovery and relationship healing for renewed life and freedom.





Visit LifeinRenewal.com to learn more.