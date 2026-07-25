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terminally ill physically disabled homeless person

Goal$2,100 USD
Raised$505 USD

Fundraiser created byCarl Smith II

Fundraiser funds will be received by Carl Smith II

terminally ill physically disabled homeless person

Update as of 07-06-2026


1540$ to 1600$ is needed for a lawyer fee payment for me to get the resources i need for treatment and a house.


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06-10-2026


This campaign is for me to have treatment, help with food and help with legal issues that were never resolved into improving my life, i have been trying to have help through court and contacts of mine to no avail.


Below expenses are now irrelevant

Expenses for what i need:

Ex lawyer contact on helping me to start work $3050

lawyer debt 500$

paypay debt collection $331.46

personal busniess issue $1050

Medical supplies and treatment afaik 870$ I wont live without this and support (given up on this since contact hasn't happened since December 3rd)

additional 500$ for specialist contact(this was paid for but their travel agent was kidnapped for February as of 02-07-2026

I recently made a support group for myself on facebook located here

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1548173716221360

https://www.givesendgo.com/site/login?utm_source=blog&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=giving-tuesday-fundraising

#GivingTuesday

Just now updating image of the campaign from the shopping cart i last had to the wagon 2 in one stroller I currently use


Update 04-13-2026


https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1CW1JfrsNz/


Fundraiser goal has been reduced to the max needed amount and cash donation payout is now being switched to monthly unless I need it changed back to weekly for help with food donations if anymore funds are sent my way.


I will be printing out a qr code or more of areas I frequent to hopefully make it possible on reaching my goal easier on assisting me with what needs to be done as I have given up hope on just depending on online groups etc.


lawyer for case $1540



Also the treatment I needed for so long is no longer doable since I never was able to have the ability on putting money towards it because of the lack of support to this fundraiser so now I'm being forced to do with what I mentioned above.


04-14-2026


My main phone for work and 95% of everything I keep up with has stopped working. As of now I'm on my sound therapy phone and I'm really in need of donations for a new phone which is gonna cost me at least 130$ or more.. I'm printing out or codes today as I need another phone for work etc meetings and such.


Update 05-30-2026


Just my lawyer for my case needs to be paid for now as I know im going to die without being setup for the treatment I need.


I have no money left from what has been donated to this fundraiser nor do I have anything left from my check, I need support to stop staying sick.


NEED $1540 for lawyer

350$ to nurse contact in Canada

Ransom for my specialist contact to return home for treatment if either or both isn't obtainable.. 10k for me to have treatment to heal

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