Bring Life to the Scavetti Family

Tara and I are raising funds to adopt an embryo, which, by God's grace, Tara will carry to full term, blessing our family with at least one more child. While we are immensely grateful to God for our two boys, our journey to expand our family has been marked by heartache. After our son Kamin, Tara suffered a miscarriage, and despite our faithful attempts to conceive following that loss, we have endured a painful 10-year season of infertility and miscarriage.

There has long been an empty space in our family that we believe another child should fill, and we feel called to grow our family through embryo adoption. Upon exploring traditional adoption avenues, we discovered that the process is not only cost-prohibitive but also carries a higher risk of failure. The adoption landscape reveals a surplus of hopeful applicants awaiting the chance to adopt a baby, while the number of available babies remains limited.

Conversely, embryo adoption presents a different dynamic. With fewer prospective parents seeking to adopt embryos and a surplus of embryos in need of adoption, the process offers a higher success rate of implantation and positive outcomes. These embryos, often from younger donors, have undergone rigorous screening processes before being frozen, enhancing the likelihood of a successful pregnancy.

We are adopting through the organization Snowflakes, which is a division of Nightlight Christian Adoptions and is highly regarded and endorsed by Focus on the Family, who wrote an article about them. In choosing embryo adoption, we believe we are following the path meant for us to expand our family, and we are grateful for the opportunity to embark on this journey.

Would you kindly consider partnering with us in prayer for a successful outcome in this process? If you feel led to do so, we warmly welcome any contributions to support us on this journey. Our fundraising goal reflects the total cost of the process, including various service fees due at different checkpoints over the next 10 months as services are rendered.

You can make a contribution through this GiveSendGo account. Alternatively, if you prefer to send a check or explore other ways to contribute, please feel free to private message me or email me at onesent77@gmail.com for further instructions.

Thank you for your support and prayers.

Julian & Tara Scavetti

Psalm 127:3 "Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward."















