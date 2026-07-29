Life With Lucie

Hi everyone,





As many of you know, our daughter Lucie has just completed her high school journey this month, and we are off chasing new dreams and adventures! For those who may not know Lucie, Lucie was born with FoxP1 Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects her speech, learning, processing, and independence. While many graduates are preparing for college or traditional careers, Lucie’s path looks a little different, and we are incredibly proud of the unique gifts, joy, and determination she brings to our world every day.

As her parents, one of our biggest hopes has always been to create a future where Lucie can continue to feel included, purposeful, capable, and connected to her community. That dream is what inspired Lucie-Goose Sweets-n-Treats.





Lucie-Goose Sweets-n-Treats will be a mobile ice cream bike business based in Fort Lauderdale, where Lucie and I will work together selling frozen treats at school sporting events, festivals, beaches, and community gatherings. The business is being designed specifically so Lucie can participate in meaningful, supervised tasks like greeting customers, handing out treats, helping with simple transactions, and sharing smiles and high-fives with the community she loves so much.





Our goal is bigger than selling ice cream. We want to create opportunities for inclusion, connection, confidence, and joy, not only for Lucie, but for others who may one day feel inspired by her story.





Startup costs for the business include the custom electric ice cream bike, freezer equipment, permits, inventory, transportation trailer, insurance, branding, and event setup costs.





Whether you choose to donate, share this page, pray for us, or simply encourage Lucie along the way, we are deeply grateful. Thank you for believing in her, celebrating her, and helping us build a future filled with purpose, community, and a whole lot of ice cream. #LifeWithLucie