Life Struggles

Not something I wanted to ever do, but we are just very much in a season of challenges and need. The last 10 months has just been what I’ve described as us getting “battered” over and over - and a friend suggested people don’t know our little family is needing some help through unless I share a bit.





This all started with Covid complications for me in early August, 2025 with fluid around my heart which was also affecting kidney function, plus blood clots in my lungs. A month or so later I was told I was likely dealing with Long Covid. Between Aug 2025 - Dec 2025, I had been hospitalized 4 times…one of them for 2 weeks, one was for sepsis. During all, had to constantly find loving homes for my 3 kids.





After getting out on Jan 4, 2026, we continued getting battered with family challenges like I’ve never known, lost my job, we have to move out of our rental home (this we knew about ahead of time, just turned out to be another challenge on the stack and our landlords have been gracious with the timing!), and ended with Rheumatoid Arthritis - though this is being managed and is so much better than what they thought when they were testing for lupus.





I’m feeling so much better - we’re just in a bad spot and not sure how to keep afloat. So rather than keep it to ourselves, I’m sharing it just in case someone is in a position where they have been wanting to help someone but didn’t know how. We’re sending this out to people we love and who love us, knowing and promising there is no pressure. As you know me, I’m praying for God’s answer and wondered if maybe there might be an answer here.





I assure you job applications are going out every day (had two phone interviews this am, as well as a thanks-but-no-thanks email), have applied for food stamps, unemployment, ICCP, Medicaid, (all “pending”) and other community supports. I’m very much checking on anything I can find. But we’re at the spot where we need some help. Let God speak to you, and perhaps the answer for you is “not right now.” And that’s completely understandable.





God has ALWAYS come through and He always will! This we know! Thank you! If you’re offended by this “ask,” I’m sorry. We would certainly rather be in the giving season rather than the needing season right now. Have been blessed by many people during this process already - so thankful!!