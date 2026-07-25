GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Life Struggles

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$500 USD

Fundraiser created byDee Sienknecht

Fundraiser funds will be received by Deanna Sienknecht

Life Struggles

Not something I wanted to ever do, but we are just very much in a season of challenges and need. The last 10 months has just been what I’ve described as us getting “battered” over and over - and a friend suggested people don’t know our little family is needing some help through unless I share a bit.


This all started with Covid complications for me in early August, 2025 with fluid around my heart which was also affecting kidney function, plus blood clots in my lungs. A month or so later I was told I was likely dealing with Long Covid. Between Aug 2025 - Dec 2025, I had been hospitalized 4 times…one of them for 2 weeks, one was for sepsis. During all, had to constantly find loving homes for my 3 kids.


After getting out on Jan 4, 2026, we continued getting battered with family challenges like I’ve never known, lost my job, we have to move out of our rental home (this we knew about ahead of time, just turned out to be another challenge on the stack and our landlords have been gracious with the timing!), and ended with Rheumatoid Arthritis - though this is being managed and is so much better than what they thought when they were testing for lupus.


I’m feeling so much better - we’re just in a bad spot and not sure how to keep afloat. So rather than keep it to ourselves, I’m sharing it just in case someone is in a position where they have been wanting to help someone but didn’t know how. We’re sending this out to people we love and who love us, knowing and promising there is no pressure. As you know me, I’m praying for God’s answer and wondered if maybe there might be an answer here.


I assure you job applications are going out every day (had two phone interviews this am, as well as a thanks-but-no-thanks email), have applied for food stamps, unemployment, ICCP, Medicaid, (all “pending”) and other community supports. I’m very much checking on anything I can find. But we’re at the spot where we need some help. Let God speak to you, and perhaps the answer for you is “not right now.” And that’s completely understandable.


God has ALWAYS come through and He always will! This we know! Thank you! If you’re offended by this “ask,” I’m sorry. We would certainly rather be in the giving season rather than the needing season right now. Have been blessed by many people during this process already - so thankful!!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve