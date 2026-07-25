Andria’s Hope For Life Changing Treatment in Japan

Dear Friends, Family, Kind supporters, and everyone I’ve met on this journey,





I never imagined I would be in a place where I’d have to ask for help like this—but today, I truly need it.





At the beginning of the pandemic, I worked in the medical field and was likely exposed to COVID early on. Not long after, I began experiencing alarming symptoms—heart palpitations, neurological issues, and a deep sense that something in my body was very wrong. I didn’t test positive for COVID until later, but after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, my health rapidly declined.





Since then, my life has completely changed.





I’ve been diagnosed with multiple serious conditions, including POTS, neurological dysfunction, Lyme disease, CIRS, MCAS, EBV, gastrointestinal problems, debilitating chronic pain, fatigue, neuropathy, fatigue, tinnitus, vitreous eye detachments, and more.

Most critically, I’ve also developed the Amyloid Fibrin Microclots, confirmed by two doctors. These are Endothelial cast and are associated with endothelial damage and inflammation, which is impairing oxygen delivery and circulation throughout my body. And confirmed to be contributing to my overall health.





Simple things most people take for granted—walking, leaving the house, even standing for long periods—have become incredibly difficult. I’ve endured multiple ambulance calls, ER visits, iron infusions, countless doctor appointments, and tried numerous treatments, all in hopes of regaining even a small part of my life. Sadly, nothing has brought lasting relief.





A Real Chance at Healing





There is a treatment available in Japan that offers me hope: It’s known as the ‘McCairn-Edogawa protocol’

And consists of the following..





Dual Filtration Plasma Apheresis (DFPA) — a specialized blood filtration therapy designed to remove harmful microclots and inflammatory factors.





Combined with stem cell growth factor therapy, this treatment aims to:

• Improve blood flow

• Reduce inflammation (cytokine storm)

• Restore balance to my immune system





Patients who have undergone this treatment are seeing real improvements—regaining function, reducing symptoms, and getting their lives back.





But I cannot do this alone.





The cost of travel and treatment is far beyond what I can manage after years of medical expenses and being largely homebound. If you feel led to give, any amount—no matter how small—would mean more than I can even express. Your support could help me access the care I desperately need.





From My Heart





If you’re unable to donate, your prayers would be just as meaningful to me. I truly believe in the power of prayer, as God has been my one constant in all of this. And always..holding onto faith for healing and recovery.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your compassion, kindness and love through the hardest journey of my life.





With all my Heart, 🧡

Andria Anderson







