Help Me Stay Afloat During My Medical Leave





Hi, my name is Sharita, and I'm asking for help during one of the hardest seasons of my life.





Earlier this year, I learned that I carry the BRCA1 genetic mutation, which puts me at a significantly higher risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. Following my doctors' recommendations, I underwent preventive surgery on May 6. My recovery has been much longer than expected, and unfortunately, I also experienced a complication that required an unexpected additional surgery.





I've now been out of work since May 6. Although I'm receiving partial disability pay, it isn't enough to cover my monthly expenses. Because I still have medical restrictions, I'm unable to return to work, and my employer cannot accommodate those restrictions. Every month I've had to make impossible decisions about which bills to pay and which ones have to wait.





I've always worked hard to provide for myself and my family, and asking for help is something I never imagined I'd have to do. But right now, I'm simply trying to keep a roof over our heads, keep my vehicle, stay current on utilities, and make it through my recovery without falling deeper into debt.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward:





- Rent and household bills

- Car payment and insurance

- Utilities

- Groceries and other essential living expenses

- Medical-related costs while I'm unable to work





If you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, your kindness, and any support you can give. I look forward to recovering, returning to work, and getting my life back on track.