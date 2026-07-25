Life saving procedure for jason sanders

I have been in the hospital for 29 months now waiting to get new knees,while here they found something wrong with my heart,so I need to get my heart fixed before I can move forward with weightloss surgery. I have to lose 50 more pounds before I can get new knees so I can walk again.i haven't walked since covid and this is no way to live.so if you could please help with anything,big or small every dollar counts,I just want to smile again eat real food and walk out of here one day hopefully sooner then later. God bless everyone who helps and everyone who just shares this with others or prays for me. I have helped allot of people with go fund me and things,it would be nice to get help back,what comes around goes around, well I'm going to see how true that is.i love you all God bless.