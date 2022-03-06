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LIFE SAVING KIDNEY TRANSPLANT

GoalKES 5,494,875 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byjerrold zion

LIFE SAVING KIDNEY TRANSPLANT


For years, I have been fighting pain, hospital visits, and uncertainty, holding onto one dream: a chance to live again. My name is Miriam Nabukenya, I am 43 years old and from Uganda, and I am humbly seeking your support for a life-saving kidney transplant.

In 2008, while I was still a student, I was diagnosed with endometriosis. At the time, I never imagined that this condition would later lead to severe kidney complications and eventually kidney failure. As my health continued to decline over the years, one of my kidneys had to be removed. During treatment, the remaining functioning kidney was also damaged, leaving me with only limited kidney function and several other serious medical complications.

Today, activities that once felt normal, like moving around comfortably, resting peacefully, and helping my family with daily responsibilities, have become painful and exhausting due to constant illness, weakness, and frequent hospital visits. I now depend on ongoing treatment, expensive weekly medication, and continuous medical care just to manage my condition.

Watching my family struggle beside me through years of treatment, emotional stress, and financial pressure has been one of the hardest parts of this journey. Despite everything, I continue to hold onto hope and pray for a second chance at life.

According to my consulting doctor, an immediate kidney transplant is now my only remaining option and offers the best chance for me to regain my health and improve my quality of life.

In addition to the kidney transplant, I also require:

  1. Endometriosis surgery
  2. Neck surgery
  3. Spine surgery

These procedures are scheduled to be carried out at Fortis Hospital.

The total medical cost for the surgeries, treatment, medication, hospital admission, and recovery is USD 79,923. Through the kindness and generosity of family, friends, and well-wishers, we have so far managed to raise USD 45,290.

However, we still urgently need USD 34,633 to proceed with the treatment.

Time is extremely important in my condition. Delays in treatment continue to place my health and life at greater risk, while the medical expenses continue to grow beyond what my family and I can manage alone.

I never imagined I would one day have to ask for help in this way, but today I humbly appeal to anyone who can support me. Every donation, prayer, and shared message gives me hope and brings me one step closer to receiving the treatment that could save my life.

If you are unable to donate, please help by sharing my story with others. Your kindness, compassion, and support could make all the difference for me and my family.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for standing with me during this difficult journey.

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