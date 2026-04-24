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Life Saving Brain Surgery

Goal$300,000 AUD
Raised$0 AUD

Fundraiser created byTim Stieler

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tim Stieler

Life Saving Brain Surgery

The 4th of October 2023 changed all of our lives forever.


Jaxson was like any other 9 year old boy who enjoyed playing soccer, riding his scooter, bike, playing with his brother and his dog.

2023 started just like any other year Jaxson was a fit and healthy boy who had just finished term 3 at school, the soccer season finished and was starting back swimming lessons. We started to notice that Jaxson was a bit more tired to start with but we just thought it was due to being the end of the school term. It was only when he started swimming lessons that we realise something wasn’t right as it was difficult for him to get his left arm out of the water like he would usually do as Jaxson was a good swimmer.

An emergency trip to the Queensland Children’s Hospital was recommended after a visit from our GP. Jaxson had a MRI which showed a mass in the mid center of his brain just above the brain stem. We were in utter disbelief when life throws the unexpected news that Jaxson had a brain tumour.


On October 4th 2023 Jaxson was scared but ready for his biopsy operation. They removed part of the tumour but were challenged with a bleed from a blood vessel in the tumour. Within a 2hrs of coming out of theatre Jaxson was going back in. They found a haematoma in his cavity & was back in for a craniotomy to control the bleeding. He was left with multiple deficits where he could no longer walk, talk, eat (eats through a nasal gastric tube) no trunk neck or head control.

Jaxson was in picu for 2 weeks and in Hospital for a total of 8 months where he had multiple brain surgeries and he never gave up always giving 100% to his therapies no matter how he felt.

He came home in may 2024 but his recovery was only beginning. Jaxson was doing well making steps towards recovery but the underlying problem was still there slowly growing and over time the tumour was slowly growing and had a cyst encapsulating it which was putting pressure onto his brain stem causing further deficits.

Jaxson at age 12 requires life saving brain surgery to remove the tumour and relive the pressure it is putting onto his brain stem. This type of surgery and how complex it is can only be done by 1 or 2 brain surgeons world wide. We need to get Jaxson to China so that Professor Charlie Teo and his team can perform this life saving surgery. This surgery comes as great expense hence why we need your help in raising the funds to get him there and for us as a family to be beside him through all of this.



We appreciate your compassion & kindness choosing to help assist our family in time of need & we are internally grateful for your love & support.


You can see more of his journey here at his Facebook page


https://www.facebook.com/share/18j7wVzhFy/?mibextid=wwXIfr

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