Life ruined over a Juneteenth Question.

Help Sara and Her Three Children Rebuild After an Unexpected Job Loss

Hi everyone,

I'm creating this fundraiser to help my friend, Sara, during one of the most difficult times of her life.

Sara is a devoted mother of three wonderful children, ages 11, 8, and 5. Her youngest son, Jake, has special needs and requires extra care, attention, and stability every day. Like so many hardworking parents, Sara has always done everything she could to provide for her family.

Recently, everything changed.

Sara lost her job after asking what she believed was an honest question during a workplace discussion about Juneteenth. From everything I know, her intention was never to offend, insult, or disrespect anyone. It wasn't meant to be a political statement or a hateful comment—it was simply a question asked in an effort to better understand something she wasn't familiar with.

Unfortunately, that moment resulted in the loss of her employment.

As many families know, missing even one paycheck can create an overwhelming financial burden. Sara is now facing rent, utilities, groceries, transportation costs, and the everyday expenses of raising three children while searching for new employment. With a child who has special needs depending on her, maintaining stability at home has become even more important.

I'm asking for your help because I know the kind of person Sara is. She is a caring mother who has always worked hard to support her family. She isn't looking for sympathy—she's looking for the opportunity to get back on her feet and continue providing for her children.

Every donation, no matter the size, will help provide for her family's immediate needs, including:

Rent and utilities Groceries and household essentials Expenses related to caring for Jake and his special needs Transportation while she searches for new employment Other basic living expenses during this difficult transition

If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family. Every share increases the chance that this family will receive the support they need.

Thank you for taking the time to read Sara's story. Your generosity, kindness, and prayers mean more than words can express, and together we can help give this family the stability and hope they deserve as they work toward a fresh start.

With gratitude,

A Friend Helping Sara