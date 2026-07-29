Life long dream

Hello everyone my name is Tim and in 2023 my ex employer filed bankruptcy and closed the doors without warning. I worked for them for almost 10 years working my way up the company ladder I started as a part inspector and made it all the way to supervisor with a dream of retiring from that company. After they shut down I tried going back to school with intentions of getting a degree in business management but that didn’t last long because bills started to pile up. I went back to work for company that wasn’t anything like I was told it was and that only lasted 8 months but it opened my eyes to where I wanted to be and at that time I took every dime I had saved up and invested it into an auto repair shop in my home town, we opened our doors in 2025 and like any business the first year was really slow and continued to drain my savings trying to keep bills paid at home and my new business. This year business has picked up but not as fast as I needed it to and now I am struggling to keep my head above water, my monthly expenses are around $3500 between bills at home and bills at my up and coming repair shop. The fundraiser amount is to help with keeping everything a float while I continue to grow my brand.



