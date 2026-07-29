life just knocked me down

I’m not gonna lie to y’all - I’m scared.





I’m 24. I work hard. I try to do right. But life hit me with back-to-back punches and I’m one hit away from going under. My child,, needs help and I can’t do this alone. Im a single day and want need a place for my baby girl she’s 5,

As a dad, watching your baby struggle and feeling helpless is a pain I wouldn’t wish on anyone job loss, car died, medical emergency, family emergency etc I feel 5 thousand is just enough to figure the rest out i have a house viewing on May 16th an the down deposit is 1300 and monthly rent cost is $800 to be honest anything could help🥺 I don’t even have time to breathe fresh air, and relax. I’m always trying to figure out what’s next. What can I do to change the predicament and once I get that change what could keep it leveled for me to enjoy life without any bumps or bruises, but I know no matter what that’s bound to happen it’s life but more more importantly how can I make things easy for my child without her noticing. Im 24 I’ll be 25 in June My name is Malik my daughter is 5 her name is Brooklyn pls if anyone understand how hard it is being this young with no direction which way to turn please help out…. I really don’t wanna talk to you guys to death and trauma spam you but to be honest my campaign must be 10,000 characters so I guess just sit and vibe with me try to get some understanding. Try to have a heart and feel where I’m coming from. It’s not really easy being a young man in this world with a child. I grew up without a father so I really didn’t have any direction. Yes, I’m in control of my life. I’ll be lying if I said, I never try or isn’t trying, but that’s just the way it is for certain people. I’m not gonna sit here and ask for a whole lot of money 5000 I feel is just enough. I’ll be able to pay for the down deposit find a job at least for the next 2 months. There’s really nothing else to be said so I’m just gonna put a whole bunch of random things just so I can hit the Max character. Plssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss Helppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppp You guys will most definitely be appreciatedddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddd♥️♥️♥️♥️