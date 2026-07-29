GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

life just knocked me down

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMalik Ward

life just knocked me down

I’m not gonna lie to y’all - I’m scared.


I’m 24. I work hard. I try to do right. But life hit me with back-to-back punches and I’m one hit away from going under. My child,, needs help and I can’t do this alone. Im a single day and want need a place for my baby girl she’s 5,

As a dad, watching your baby struggle and feeling helpless is a pain I wouldn’t wish on anyone job loss, car died, medical emergency, family emergency etc I feel 5 thousand is just enough to figure the rest out i have a house viewing on May 16th an the down deposit is 1300 and monthly rent cost is $800 to be honest anything could help🥺 I don’t even have time to breathe fresh air, and relax. I’m always trying to figure out what’s next. What can I do to change the predicament and once I get that change what could keep it leveled for me to enjoy life without any bumps or bruises, but I know no matter what that’s bound to happen it’s life but more more importantly how can I make things easy for my child without her noticing. Im 24 I’ll be 25 in June My name is Malik my daughter is 5 her name is Brooklyn pls if anyone understand how hard it is being this young with no direction which way to turn please help out…. I really don’t wanna talk to you guys to death and trauma spam you but to be honest my campaign must be 10,000 characters so I guess just sit and vibe with me try to get some understanding. Try to have a heart and feel where I’m coming from. It’s not really easy being a young man in this world with a child. I grew up without a father so I really didn’t have any direction. Yes, I’m in control of my life. I’ll be lying if I said, I never try or isn’t trying, but that’s just the way it is for certain people. I’m not gonna sit here and ask for a whole lot of money 5000 I feel is just enough. I’ll be able to pay for the down deposit find a job at least for the next 2 months. There’s really nothing else to be said so I’m just gonna put a whole bunch of random things just so I can hit the Max character. Plssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss Helppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppp You guys will most definitely be appreciatedddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddd♥️♥️♥️♥️

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve