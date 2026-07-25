Life is not all bad thier is good in the world

Hello to all! To get to the point.My grandson and I are in need of a little help. We been struggling to come a head or just to be even a float would be nice. My heart is broken! I feel like I have failed my grandson.He had very bad beginning as it is.I wanted to show him that life still has good in it and good things can still come out of bad things.I fought for that for last 5 years and lost.Things got worse.We now have no home ,no money,lost my job .I no longer can drive.Cant see any hope or any way to getting out of this. When he was a infant in one those infant car seats that you can use to carry them .We would be going out the driveway and down the road he would say let's just go to the beach.I would say no cant just do that.He said why not all you got to do is just start driving and keep going. As I was driving I thought about what he said.why can't you just do that and how nice it would be .I actually thought about just doing it.But reality would hit me .Can't because I knew it would never work.We didn't have dependable car or any money.But I said to him I promise things will get better and we will go thier .But now it been 5 years later and things have not gotten better In fact it has gotten worse.I have failed .I haven't kept my promise. I haven't gave him the hope that I had wanted to .To show him life isn't all bad.I now can't see any way out. So to all out thier if you have little extra change it would be never forgotten by this little guy,that life can get good even out bad start.That things will work out in time. From both of us( please and thank you) We are in need get a home , back on the road .And a long awaited ,worry free time together ,with some laughter ,good memories and little fun.