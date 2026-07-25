Help build a church in Ghana Permanently

I have the privilege of knowing Pastor David Agyepong, and I can say without hesitation that he is one of the most genuine, selfless, and dedicated servants of God I have ever met.





For years, I have watched him faithfully pour his life into serving others, preaching the Gospel, discipling believers, praying for families, and reaching people with the love of Jesus Christ. He has done this not because it is easy, but because he believes every person deserves to hear the message of hope found in Christ.





Five years ago, Pastor David founded International Life-Giving Church (ILGC) in Koforidua, Ghana, with a clear mission:





To draw people from the world, develop them in Christ, and deploy them to impact their communities with the Gospel.





Since its beginning, ILGC has become much more than a Sunday gathering. It has become a place where lives are transformed, families are strengthened, young people are mentored, and communities are impacted through evangelism, discipleship, leadership development, prayer, and practical acts of compassion.





The church has organized evangelistic outreaches, leadership training, community service initiatives, and relief efforts for people facing difficult circumstances. Despite having limited resources, the congregation continues to serve with remarkable generosity and unwavering faith.





Today, however, they face one of their greatest challenges—and greatest opportunities.

International Life-Giving Church does not yet have a permanent home.





Like many young churches in developing nations, they worship in rented facilities while dreaming of the day they can establish a permanent place dedicated to worship, prayer, discipleship, children's ministry, youth development, and community outreach.





The goal of this campaign is to purchase land and construct a permanent church building that will serve generations to come.

Imagine what this will make possible:





• A permanent sanctuary where people can worship freely.





• A safe environment for children and youth to learn about Christ.





• Space for Bible studies, leadership training, and discipleship.





• A community center for prayer meetings, counseling, and outreach programs.





• A lasting spiritual home from which the Gospel can continue reaching towns and villages throughout the region.





This is more than a construction project. It is an investment in transformed lives. It is an investment in future pastors, missionaries, evangelists, and Christian leaders. It is an investment in families who will find hope, healing, and restoration through Jesus Christ.





I know Pastor David personally, and I know the integrity with which he leads. Every gift entrusted to this vision will be used prayerfully and responsibly toward acquiring the land and building a permanent place where God's work can flourish.

Whether you can give $25, $50, $100, $500, $1,000, or any amount the Lord places on your heart, your generosity will become part of a lasting legacy in Ghana.





If you are unable to give financially, please stand with this ministry by praying for Pastor David, the leadership team, and the church family. You can also make a tremendous impact by sharing this campaign with your church, family, friends, and social networks.





Together, we can help establish a permanent home where countless lives will encounter Jesus Christ for many years to come.





Thank you for believing in this vision and for partnering with International Life-Giving Church.





"Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain." — Psalm 127:1





May God richly bless you for your generosity, your prayers, and your partnership.All seeds will directly sent to Pastor David’s Ministry.



