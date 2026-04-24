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Life emergency: Help w/ impounded vehicle & lawyer

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLindsey Hayes

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lindsey Hayes

Life emergency: Help w/ impounded vehicle & lawyer

I've had a terrible set of circumstances and don't know what to do. A week ago my phone was stolen and a week before that my car was stolen. I was and am currently homeless so my vehicle was my home and had all my belongings inside it. My fiance is currently in jail and has been for over 2 months and has been wrongfully convicted of something we know for certain he did not do....He is a marine and served a tour overseas and was injured by an explosion was his team was out in the field so he honorably discharged but this was just within the last 6 months. And then this incarceration has happened. And while he's in there I've been scraping by and still living out my car and then both my most important things (what you virtually basically need to survive this day and age) were stolen and I don't have anyone to turn to or ask for help. My car was eventually recovered and had been towed to an impound lot and by the time I'd found it, with the daily fees I incrued on it , the price was an obscene amount. I just recently over the weekend was able to obtain a cell phone, but I have no idea how in the world I'm going to come up with $1400 for to get my vehicle out of impound lot. So I'm reaching out to my community, asking, hoping, and pleading for anyone's help with this life crisis I have going on. Anything will help, even it's in exchange for some or any kind of work, I would take it in a heartbeat and would be forever grateful and feel so blessed. And also if there is any kind of probono lawyer and/or money /resources for my fiances side of things too, words wouldn't even begin to explain how thankful and grateful we would be if anyone is able to or willing to help. This was so hard for me to write cause I've always had trouble asking for help my whole life, always trying to do things on my own. And hoping at the same time for some kind of break or good luck to come my way, only to be let down and get a string of bad luck instead. So thank you for just taking the time to read what I had to say as hard as it was for me to reach out, I appreciate even that. And blessings to everyone!!!

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