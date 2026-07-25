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Life church, DR Missions trip 2027

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created byKorey Whittemore

Fundraiser funds will be received by Heidi Whittemore

Life church, DR Missions trip 2027

Dear friends and family, I hope this letter finds you well! I have some exciting news to share with you. I have an amazing opportunity to work alongside of GO Ministries in the Dominican Republic during the dates of: 2/20/27-2/27/27. This will be my first year working side-by side with the Local Leaders to make disciples as God Redeems People, Renews Communities, and Restores Creation. GO Ministries is a faith-based, non-profit organization. They are dedicated to empowering local leaders, and by serving with them I hope to become a deeper disciple and a better local leader in my own context when I return. While I am there we will be working alongside Dominican and Haitian brothers and sisters to serve communities, shed light on the local church, and bring glory to God. We will participate in a range of activities to serve the needs of the community, such as construction projects, painting, and children's ministry activities. I am writing this letter to you in hopes of us partnering together to reach people in the DR and to further the Kingdom! I would like to ask you to prayerfully consider partnering with me in these two ways: 1. Pray for me and for our team and for the people of the Dominican Republic to receive the Gospel and for our work to be a blessing to those we are in contact with. Please pray for the Local Leaders of GO Ministries and all of the full- time missionaries working on the field. Prayer is the foundation of our mission! 2. I would also like to ask you to consider financially supporting me on my trip. I need to raise $2,500. This cost includes all travel expenses, food, lodging and helps with the cost of the ministry I will be a part of once I arrive on the field. I must submit final payment by 1/23/27. If you would like to support me, please send in a check to Life Church and please write my name in the memo line with “DR Mission Trip”. I would love to keep you updated on details of the trip and the ministry happening in the DR through GO Ministries! You can check them out by visiting their website www.gomin.org. If you would like more information about the trip or GO please do not hesitate to call or email me at

603-316-4326

korey.ellouise7892@gmail.com

Dios le Bendiga! (Spanish for God Bless You!) 

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