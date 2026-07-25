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Life Changing Job Opportunity

Goal$300 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byErik Gober

Fundraiser funds will be received by Erik Gober

Life Changing Job Opportunity




(I'm sorry I wrote so much, you can skip to the last few paragraphs!)


I have been a teachers aide for seven years, helping implement lessons in-class and leading my own classroom after-class for anyone who needs extra help. My career took a drastic turn when I was hit by a car walking home one night, I was in a coma for a month and suffered many critical injuries that I am still dealing with today. It took me a year and a half to learn to talk and walk again, every time I think about it my eyes get misty. I went from using a wheelchair, to a walker, then a cane, and finally I was able to walk on my own, which is a testament to my self determination and Gods eternal grace, I thank God every day that I have a second chance at life.


I was determined to go back to work and to complete my degree to become a full teacher, but then Covid happened and all the colleges shut down. I tried the online classes thing but that set me back even MORE, I would spend hours on assignments just to turn them in electronically and the teachers would tell me they didn't receive it and I would get low grades. I got perfect grades for years but online classes just weren't for me. Then I lost my home because the land lord wasn't paying taxes, spent all my savings to move to a new home. Because it was so far from my job I struggled to get to work with my disability, so I had to quit and the only job I could find was as a substitute math teacher. My hours are very short, sometimes I only work two or three days a week.


On top of all that, my new neighborhood isn't safe, I was attacked by a gang member and I've received threats of violence frequently. I called police but nothing has changed and my mental health has gotten really bad. But recently I received a job offer in another city that would pay me enough money to move to a safer neighborhood and to continue college and reach all my dreams, but I have no savings because I spend every last penny on rent/bills. The job begins at the end of this month and I've exhausted every resource I can think of and no one can help me pay for the Uber ride to get there.


If you can help me with the Uber cost to get to my new job, I would be so, so, so grateful. I almost gave up on this life-changing opportunity after asking everyone in my life and no one could help me, but then I thought to try this website. I believe in God and I believe in miracles, it seems like all my prayers have been answered and I can see all my dreams coming true if I can just get to this job. Please if anyone can assist me I would greatly appreciate it.

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