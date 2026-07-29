Life altering surgery

Things were going well. I had a decent job,car,good credit,savings account, and overall decent life. Early March 2025 I had severe pain and went to emergency room. I ended up needed to be flown to Washington Hospital Center for life saving emergency Abdominal aorta aneurysm repair surgery then couple months later I had a permanent graft put in. There were complications and infections and due to this my legs are getting only 51% bloodflow. I cant walk without a walker for more than 3-5 minutes. My legs are completely numb and in constant pain. As a result I'm going to have By pass surgery in August to hopefully atleast somewhat fix my issues.I haven't worked since March 2025 and because of that I had to survive on my savings which lasted until August 2025 so now I have no funds whatsoever . I have no savings,no job ,no income,and my credit has been destroyed and everything is in collections now. Thank God for my mother,if not for her I'd be homeless on the streets on top of it all.I've applied for disability but have not heard anything back yet. I was a healthy man but now I cant do anything and my life has completely changed and I find myself depressed and needing a by-pass surgery that I have scheduled in August. Im in a bad way and I will never get from under the debt these surgeries and my situation have caused me without help. I'm asking for some help,any help because my life is miserable and I'll never recover from my debt without it,possibly not my injury either. Apparently I can only add 1 photo? I had staples in BOTH thighs and I have the zipper scar,staples up my abdomen.