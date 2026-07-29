License to keep my path moving forward

Hello, my name is Brandon fain, 25 years.I was a drug addict, and a criminal I was in and out of prison hooked on drugs.I did so many things that I regret but god never gave up on me, for years and years, I would get out and be right back in within a month or 2.

I could never figure out

How to stay out A few years ago I was in prison in Florida and God woke me up.

He told me it was time to change. I have studied the word.

And now I come to see it isn't God who tests you, but the devilin all The Times that I was mad at God, it was the devil trying to keep me away from him. I've been out of prison now. 10 months. I'm clean. I'm sober.

I'm doing my best to get a job. I'm not having a lot of luck because I don't have Driver's license. And I need to change that.

To get insurance and you get my license, I need around a $1000. All I wanna do is be a productive member of society. Be a loving brother, fathering friend and husband I wanna

Be the man that got made me into, but I'm struggling. Because I can't help provide for my family in order to get a really good job. Everybody knows you need a Driver's license. I know everybody thinks betting on a ex drug addict and felon is a losing bet, but I want to prove everyone wrong.I wanna prove that people do change.Because I have changed, you could ask my wife.She'll tell you, i'm a different man than I was 20 years ago.

I'm not the best person I can be , but I better now then I was yesterday and I'll be better tomorrow that I am today.

Anything that you can give will help and it's truly truly appreciated.Thank you and god bless