GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

License to keep my path moving forward

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrandon Fain

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brandon Fain

License to keep my path moving forward

Hello, my name is Brandon fain, 25 years.I was a drug addict, and a criminal I was in and out of prison hooked on drugs.I did so many things that I regret but god never gave up on me, for years and years, I would get out and be right back in within a month or 2.\n I could never figure out\n How to stay out A few years ago I was in prison in Florida and God woke me up.\n He told me it was time to change. I have studied the word.\n And now I come to see it isn't God who tests you, but the devilin all The Times that I was mad at God, it was the devil trying to keep me away from him. I've been out of prison now. 10 months. I'm clean. I'm sober.\n I'm doing my best to get a job. I'm not having a lot of luck because I don't have Driver's license. And I need to change that.\n To get insurance and you get my license, I need around a $1000. All I wanna do is be a productive member of society. Be a loving brother, fathering friend and husband I wanna\n Be the man that got made me into, but I'm struggling. Because I can't help provide for my family in order to get a really good job. Everybody knows you need a Driver's license. I know everybody thinks betting on a ex drug addict and felon is a losing bet, but I want to prove everyone wrong.I wanna prove that people do change.Because I have changed, you could ask my wife.She'll tell you, i'm a different man than I was 20 years ago.\nI'm not the best person I can be , but I better now then I was yesterday and I'll be better tomorrow that I am today.\nAnything that you can give will help and it's truly truly appreciated.Thank you and god bless

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve