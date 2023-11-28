Support My Activism

Campaign Image

Fellow Patriots, you're here because you desire to see our Constitutional Rights exercised shamelessly. You know the risk I take filming in public buildings and spaces in a time where many are ignorant of our rights.


We The People will not let the tyrants tread on us. Corruption will be exposed as I respectfully conduct First Amendment Audits in the United States. Footage is used for transparency and accountability purposes to educate the public.


All proceeds will help fund any travel and equipment expenses related to Liberty Troll where I participate in Constitutionally protected activity. It'll also be used in the event I incur any legal expenses for unlawful arrests and violations of my rights.


It is important to keep our government in check, and to educate the masses in this country to keep our rights strong and We The People united. Only in court will we bring change. This is where I will certainly need your support.


Thank you for your support!

