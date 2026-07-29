Libertys Fight

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Supporters,

I am reaching out today with humility and hope to ask for your support during a difficult financial moment. Liberty was unfortunately injured very badly by a neighbors vehicle while they were parking. Thankfully God has allowed our sweet baby to stay with us however, we are asking for help at this time with an outstanding vegetarian invoice also a feeding tube and protein supplement that helped provide nourishing meals and essential nutrients has become a burden that I cannot manage alone at this time.

This donation represents more than food. It represents health, compassion, and a road back to health for liberty.

Thank you so much in advance