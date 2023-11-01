Constitutional Carry Litigation Fund

Pistol permits are unconstitutional.

No other constitutional right requires you to get government permission prior to exercising it. States still insist on making you get their permission though before exercising your Second Amendment rights. That is blatantly unconstitutional.

Lawyers have pulled punches in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. They have cautiously attacked laws that seem particularly susceptible to being struck down after Bruen. No one has attacked state pistol permit regimes as unconstitutional, except for Attorney Cameron Atkinson and Atkinson Law, LLC.

Attorney Atkinson challenged the constitutionality of Connecticut's pistol permits in Severino v. Spagnola and again in State v. Geraldo Alvarez. In both cases, the state of Connecticut moved heaven and earth to prevent the courts from deciding those issues. Like most tyrants, they know that the days of their tyranny are numbered now.

Attorney Atkinson is now looking to force the constitutionality of pistol permits to the United States Supreme Court. To that end, he will file challenges to pistol permits' constitutionality across the United States to create what is called a circuit split - a compelling reason for the Supreme Court to accept a case.

Litigation of that nature is expensive and time-consuming. Attorney Atkinson and Atkinson Law need your help to wage this fight and stop the government from requiring you to get its permission to have a gun. Please donate to help us file an avalanche of these lawsuits across the United States.



