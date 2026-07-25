Liberty Learners Incorporated was created to promote our God given right to liberty coupled with the desire to take control of our son's education. From this decision bloomed the creation of a non-profit educational group to meet the needs of homeschooled children in our community. Together, with other like-minded families, the concept became a reality. Liberty Learners offers children an opportunity to socialize while expanding their horizons.

100% of your generous donation will support our vision to enlighten future generations so they may have the skills necessary to lead responsible, fulfilling, productive and self-governing lives based on Biblical principles and the understanding of our country's constitutional freedoms. Funds will be used to purchase supplies for our weekly learning cooperative, field trips and community service projects.