Campaign Image

Liberty Camp USA

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Campaign created by Liberty Camp USA

Campaign funds will be received by Guardians of Liberty

Liberty Camp USA

Liberty Camp USA is a week-long day camp designed to teach school aged children the history of the founding of America in a fun, memorable, and participative approach. History will come alive as it is reenacted allowing campers to experience life as a Colonist in the late 1700’s.


Liberty Camp USA Mission Statement

Liberty Camp USA is dedicated to creating America’s next generation of great patriots to honor God, stand strong to protect America’s freedom and dedicate themselves to be Virtuous Citizens.


Recent Donations
Show:
Kathy J
$ 60.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
11 months ago

this is a test donation....

Carolyn Brakey
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Benito Alvarez
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Joseph and Analyn Boyk
$ 120.00 USD
1 year ago

This is for 2 Dinner Tickets for the Fund Raiser.

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
1 year ago

Yesterday I went on-line to fill out the form for 1 fundraiser ticket for September 23. (the option to pay at the door). DISREGARD that request option. I prefer to pay for the 1 fundraiser ticket on-line right now in this process instead.

Ohio Valley Business Advisors
$ 1500.00 USD
1 year ago

Thanks for all you do on behalf of Liberty!

James Zeitz
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

donation

Matt and Theresa Roberts
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Kathy J
$ 60.00 USD
1 year ago

Donation. God bless this effort to support Liberty Camp!

Lou
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

I truly believe in what I do to educate children about our government and the constitution. It is essential to the future of our country Lou

Lone Wolf Transportation Inc
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you for teaching children the founding of the great nation. May your work continue.

Muller Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

We support your patriotic cause!! Keep teaching about our past and we may learn for the future, God willing.

Amy Brownfield
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Marsha Fitzgerald
$ 5.00 USD
1 year ago

Jon and Diane Paroubek
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

This is a great cause! Best of luck with your summer sessions!

R Regovich
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

I's so sorry Linda. We will be out of town so I won't be able to be there, but am so happy to donate and hope you get the donations you need!

Gil Martello
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Keep up the great work!

Margaret Duffies
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Great camp, happy to support!

NA
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

  • Please pray for all the kids, reenactors, staff, and volunteers as the Liberty Camp begins its season in Lake and Geauga

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo