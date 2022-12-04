Liberty Camp USA

Goal:
USD $20,000
Campaign funds will be received by Guardians of Liberty
this is a test donation....
This is for 2 Dinner Tickets for the Fund Raiser.
Yesterday I went on-line to fill out the form for 1 fundraiser ticket for September 23. (the option to pay at the door). DISREGARD that request option. I prefer to pay for the 1 fundraiser ticket on-line right now in this process instead.
Thanks for all you do on behalf of Liberty!
donation
Donation. God bless this effort to support Liberty Camp!
I truly believe in what I do to educate children about our government and the constitution. It is essential to the future of our country Lou
Thank you for teaching children the founding of the great nation. May your work continue.
We support your patriotic cause!! Keep teaching about our past and we may learn for the future, God willing.
This is a great cause! Best of luck with your summer sessions!
I's so sorry Linda. We will be out of town so I won't be able to be there, but am so happy to donate and hope you get the donations you need!
Keep up the great work!
Great camp, happy to support!
