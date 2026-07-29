Liberty Under Fire Tour





I’m raising funds for my upcoming debate tour, an opportunity to help bring meaningful conversation back to the youth and create spaces where young people can confidently share their beliefs, ideas, and values.

In a world where many voices are shaped by trends instead of thoughtful dialogue, I believe it’s more important than ever to encourage critical thinking, respectful debate, and open conversation among the next generation. This tour is about is about building a platform where youth can engage with real issues, challenge perspectives, and learn how to communicate with confidence and conviction.

My goal is to inspire young people to step into conversations that matter and realize that their voices have value. Through debate, we can foster leadership, understanding, and courage in a generation that will shape the future.

Your support will help cover travel, event fees, lodging, and materials needed throughout the tour. Every donation directly contributes to giving young voices a stronger platform and ensuring these important conversations continue.

By supporting this journey, you’re investing in a mission to empower youth, strengthen dialogue, and create opportunities for the next generation to be heard.

Thank you for being part of this vision.



